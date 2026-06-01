Spotify brings app to Hisense TVs running VIDAA OS

Spotify is joining the app line-up on all Hisense TVs which run the VIDAA operating system, including the brand’s UK models.

Existing and new Spotify users can access over 100 million tracks from the world’s best artists, along with millions of podcasts, playlists, videos, and albums directly from their screens.

The app is available now Hisense’s entire line-up, from entry to flagship models such as the 2026 RGB MiniLED range, and can be accessed directly from the VIDAA app store and home screen.

Rob Andrews, Head of Strategy and Go-To-Marketing at Hisense UK, commented: “It’s no secret that smart TVs are becoming the hub for home entertainment with consumers increasingly turning to the big screen for streaming their favourite content.

“Launching Spotify on all Hisense VIDAA-powered TVs provides our customers with direct access to one of the world’s leading audio streaming platforms and all the content they love.

“The introduction of the platform allows us to continue expanding our home entertainment offering and improve at home entertainment experiences.”

Ian Geller, VP Business Development at Spotify, added: “At Spotify, we want to be everywhere our listeners are – ensuring that your audio and video content moves seamlessly with you throughout your day, whether you’re on the go, or relaxing at home.

“By launching on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs, we’re expanding our reach into millions of households worldwide, giving both new and existing users seamless access to millions of songs, podcasts, and videos.”