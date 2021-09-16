Samsung’s Frame gains artwork from the Louvre’s collections

Samsung has struck a deal to bring artworks from the Louvre’s collections to its Frame television, further boosting a catalogue which now exceeds over 1,500 works of art from museums and galleries around the world.

Image: Samsung

Wonjin Lee, President and Head of Service Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, said: “Ever since we launched our Lifestyle TV portfolio in 2017, we have focused on developing the Art Store platform with prestigious partners.

“We want to offer much more than a television, inviting Art into the homes of The Frame owners everywhere. This catalogue lists works by hundreds of artists, covering diverse periods, from ancient civilizations to modern art.

“This year, we are proud to join forces with one of the most famous museums in the world, the Louvre, to enhance this collection and offer a taste of French heritage throughout the world.”

Yann Le Touher, Head of Development, Brand Licensing and Commercial Partnerships of the Louvre, said: “The Louvre is a venue of discovery, imbued with emotion, a spectacular setting for artistic masterpieces.

“Admiring works from its collection every day, at home, as well as views of the building, galleries and gardens, is a wonderful way to see and understand the extraordinary beauty of this museum.”