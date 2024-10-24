Galaxy AI to gain Turkish, Dutch, Swedish and Romanian language support

Galaxy AI, Samsung’s Artificial Intelligence feature which comes as standard in many of its newer smartphones and Galaxy devices, will soon support a total of 20 languages.

The feature currently supports 16 languages and from the end of this month the electronics giant will begin rolling out support for Turkish, Dutch, Swedish and Romanian.

It’s also been revealed that existing supported languages will also expand to cover additional dialects in traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe).

Samsung says the update means “even more users will be able to lower language barriers and step into a larger world with the power of Galaxy AI.”

The firm has previously pledged itself to “democratisation of mobile AI” by ensuring the availability of AI-powered features on multiple tiers of its mobile line-up.