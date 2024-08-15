Samsung’s ‘Circle to Search’ is coming to its Galaxy A range

Samsung is bringing its AI powered ‘Circle to Search’ feature to selected models from its Galaxy A series of smartphones.

First available on the firm’s higher-end Galaxy S24 series, the feature allows users to search Google simply by circling, highlighting or tapping text, images or video.

The firm describes its arrival on the lower cost A series as a “democratisation of mobile AI” which “underscores Samsung and Google’s continuous dedication to providing the best of mobile technology to as many users as possible”.

Following the roll-out to Galaxy A models, the innovative search experience will also come to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.

“These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalised interactions with their devices.”