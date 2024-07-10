EE opens pre-orders Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 and confirms Samsung Galaxy Ring availability

EE is now taking pre-orders for Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 – via its stores, call centres and website.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is available for £30 upfront on a £65 (for the first 6 months) and £82 a month from month 7, on an unlimited data plan with unlimited minutes, texts and a 36-month Flex Pay agreement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is available for £30 upfront on a £45 (for the first 6 months) and £62 a month from month 7, on an unlimited data plan with unlimited minutes, texts and a 36-month Flex Pay agreement

Those buying from EE can also save up to £336 when trading in an eligible smartphone.

Customers who buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Series handset on an EE All Rounder plan can choose an Inclusive Extra benefit as part of their plan, which they can swap every 30days.

Meanwhile, those taking out a handset on a Full Works plan will be able to receive three Inclusive Extras. EE’s range of Inclusive Extras features: Netflix Basic, TNT Sports Data Pass, Roam Abroad Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Music and Microsoft 365.

EE All Rounder and Full Works for Android customers can also upgrade their smartphone any time, with EE Upgrade Anytime as standard.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

EE will also be the only UK network to offer the new Samsung Galaxy Ring from 24thJuly, with new and existing customers able to view, try on, and purchase the device through EE stores for £399.

Available in three finishes and nine sizes, the ring measures vital health insights like sleep quality, heart rate and skin temperature to build a highly active health profile.

Existing EE pay monthly mobile customers can take out the device on an add-to-plan, they can do so over 11 months, for £35 per month and £10 upfront.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships at EE, said: “Samsung continues to make smart device customer experiences more exciting, efficient and dynamic with their new AI-powered features on the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Ring.

“Not only will EE’s great network help users to make the most of these features, but EE is the only UK operator able to offer customers the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Ring from launch – another reason why EE does provide the best experience for those wanting to make the most from their smartphone.”