Apple TV+ sets airdate for conspiracy thriller Prime Target

SAG Award winner Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell star in the new conspiracy thriller “Prime Target,” premiering on Apple TV+ on January 22, 2025. Image: Apple.

Prime Target, a new conspiracy thriller starring SAG Award winner Leo Woodall (One Day) and Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam), will debut on Apple TV+ on January 22nd 2025.

Woodall plays Edward Brooks, a brilliant math postgraduate on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he’ll hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour. Together they start to unravel a troubling conspiracy.

The show’s cast also includes Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell

Created by award-winning writer Steve Thompson (“Sherlock,” “Vienna Blood”) who also serves as executive producer, the new drama is produced for Apple TV+ by New Regency with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.

Viewers will be able to watch the first two episodes from January 22nd followed by one episode every Wednesday until March 5th.