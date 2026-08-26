How to get your tech ready for moving day

Moving home is always so much more than packing furniture and redirecting post. Alongside the inevitable snags and delays, you need to get ahead on arranging broadband quickly in your new place, as well as transporting potentially expensive electronics.

Tech now has its own place on the already-long moving checklist. The good news is that a bit of planning ahead will get you back online sooner, reduce the risk of damaged equipment and ensure that connected devices remain secure.

Read on for some quick practical steps to help you move all your tech safely, and get your new home up and running with minimal disruption.

Sort out your broadband and connectivity before moving day

Check which broadband services are available at your new address well before the big day.

If you’re already under a contract, ask if your provider can transfer the service and when. Or you could use the opportunity to compare providers. The installation process might leave you without broadband for a period of time, so look into mobile data or tethering to cover essential tasks (especially if you work from home).

Once connected, position the router in a central location and away from large obstructions. Remember to test the Wifi everywhere – in bedrooms, work stations, and other frequently used areas rather than assuming one location will provide reliable coverage.

If you’ve changed provider, consider updating the settings on any new router they’ve supplied to use your existing network name and password. This will ensure you’re back online as quickly as possible as your various devices will be able to instantly connect as soon as they’re powered up.

Protect your electronics in transit

Take a bit of time to back up all important data before packing computers and external drives. Disconnect cables carefully, label them and bundle any accessories with the right device.

Screens and monitors need protective packaging, while smaller electronics are best transported in secure boxes (preferably the original packaging), where they can’t shift around during transit. If you have particularly valuable or urgently needed equipment, this may warrant separate transport.

A same day courier is a good idea if you need a critical piece of tech to be collected and delivered independently of the main removal. Make sure to check devices for visible damage before reconnecting them at your new place.

Routers and phones: Set up your essential tech first

Start by unpacking the tech you really need right away. Connect your router first, followed by essential phones and computers. Put aside TVs, gaming equipment and other less urgent devices until the basics are working.

Before you plug anything in, inspect plugs, cables and equipment for damage. Be careful of unfamiliar sockets too, especially if they’re cracked, loose or damaged. Don’t assume an appliance is safe simply because it survived the journey.

Make your new home digitally secure

Treat smart speakers, cameras, doorbells and thermostats as a key part of your home’s security. Install all available software updates, use strong and unique passwords and enable two-step verification.

Check that any automatic updates are switched on, and carefully review the remote-access settings – if you don’t need to control a particular device while away from home, disable that functionality completely.

A smarter start in your new home

When you’re busy moving house, it’s easy to just throw tech in the same boxes along with everything else. But preparing it properly can prevent unnecessary problems later.

All you need to do is arrange connectivity early, protect valuable devices in transit, and prioritise security as you reconnect them. A little planning before moving day will make settling into your new home much easier.