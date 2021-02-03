BT unveils new converged home broadband service

BT has unveiled a new converged home broadband service which will see customers’ connections switched over to the EE mobile network if their fixed line service suffers an outage.

The new BT Halo 3+ package will ensure that customers are never left offline, a growing concern as greater numbers rely on their broadband for essential tasks and home working.

The package includes a new Hybrid Connect device which works with the ISP’s Smart Hub 2 to switch the connection to EE in the event of any disruption.

BT says the device is also compatible with its BT Complete Wi-Fi service so customers will continue to receive a signal in those hard-to-reach places around the home.

When the broadband connection is restored, it will automatically revert back to the fixed connection minimising any interruption to internet use.

BT Halo 3+ will be available nationwide from 5th February. Prcing for new customers starts from £65.99 per month. Existing BT customers will receive the best deals on BT Halo 3+ and can contact BT to discuss their options.

Christian Thrane, Managing Director of Marketing BT Consumer said, “With BT Halo 3+, we’re launching an innovative new category of home broadband that’s truly a first of its kind in the UK.

“We are combining the best fibre home broadband and wi-fi technology, backed up with our award-winning EE mobile network to become the only UK provider that offers customers an unbreakable wi-fi connection in the home.

“BT Halo 3+ offers a super reliable service with the best connectivity for all corners of the home, giving the whole family peace of mind they can work, home school or keep in touch with friends and family without interruptions.”

Telecoms analyst Paolo Pescatore said today’s news “throws down the gauntlet to rivals”.

“The eagerly anticipated hybrid box is timely. All users are demanding robust, reliable connections throughout the home.

“However, making users aware of the vast merits of Halo still represents a monumental challenge.”

Looking ahead, he added: “It feels like BT is slowly moving towards one brand which will reduce costs, avoid consumer confusion and cannibalization of revenue.”