AMC’s Walking Dead FAST channel lands on Rakuten TV 

Rakuten TV has become the second UK outlet to offer AMC’s recently launched Walking Dead FAST channel.

Already available on ITVX, The Walking Dead Universe channel features episodes from the original series plus selected spin-offs.

The entire franchise will also soon be available to watch on Netflix after the streamer and AMC last month struck a major new 5-year deal covering the UK, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

Marcos Milanez, Chief Content Officer at Rakuten TV, said: “The Walking Dead is one of the most iconic and enduring franchises in television, with a hugely passionate fanbase.

“We’re delighted to partner with AMC Global Media – UK to bring the series to a dedicated FAST channel on Rakuten TV giving audiences in the UK a completely free and accessible way to discover, revisit and immerse themselves in this incredible content.”

Lucy Halliday, VP, Business Development International at AMC Global Media – UK, added: “This launch builds on our ongoing partnership with Rakuten TV and reflects how central FAST has become to our UK distribution strategy.

“Bringing The Walking Dead Universe to the platform gives audiences free access to the franchise, which is exactly the kind of layered discovery route we’re focused on as we keep growing our FAST footprint across the UK.”