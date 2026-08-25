Blacknut adds Toplitz titles to its cloud gaming catalogue

Cloud gaming service Blacknut has added simulation and strategy titles from Toplitz Productions to its growing catalogue.

Available on a range of devices including smart TVs and streaming sticks, Blacknut offers more than 1,000 premium games aimed at all levels of gaming skill and experience.

Its new partnership Toplitz with introduces six titles to the platform, including Industry Giant 4.0, Aztecs – The Last Sun, Vampires – Bloodlord Rising, Serum, Survive the Fall, and Harvest Days: My Dream Farm.

Nabil Laredj, Blacknut’s VP New Business & Licensing, said: “Toplitz Productions has built a strong reputation for publishing engaging simulation and strategy experiences, making them a fantastic addition to Blacknut’s growing publisher ecosystem.

“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to working with publishers to expand the reach of their games while giving our subscribers even more high-quality experiences to discover through the cloud. We look forward to building on this relationship together.”

Stefan Berger, Head of Business Development & Sales at Toplitz Publishing, added: “Blacknut represents an exciting opportunity to introduce our games to new audiences around the world through an accessible and frictionless gaming experience.

“As cloud gaming continues to grow, we’re pleased to partner with a platform that shares our vision of making premium games available on more devices and to more players.

“We look forward to a long and successful collaboration.”