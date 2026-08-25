Sony reveals release plans for Xperia 10 VIII

Sony has confirmed that its new Xperia 10 VIII smartphone will go on sale from mid September with a UK RRP of £549.

Launch offers have yet to be confirmed for the phone which is promising a number of enhancements including a screen that’s approximately 50% brighter than the previous model and enhanced stereo speakers.

The Xperia 10 VIII will be available in a choice of three colours: Frozen White, Frosted Grey and Misty Lilac, while an optional cover includes a built-in stand for both portrait and landscape video viewing.

Other key features include up to two days of battery life and quick access to payment services. The device also combines 8GB RAM with up to 6GB of virtual RAM for faster and smoother switching between apps.