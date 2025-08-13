Gurinder Chadha’s retelling of A Christmas Carol gets release date 

Christmas Karma, Gurinder Chadha’s all-new take on the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, is heading to cinemas on November 14th.

The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar leads the star-studded cast as Mr. Sood, the film’s modern-day Scrooge, who is taken on an unforgettable journey by three Ghosts (Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George) to confront his demons and discover that kindness is the real meaning of Christmas.

Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, Danny Dyer and Hugh Bonneville also star.

The film features a soundtrack influenced by gospel, bhangra, Christmas carols, rap and classic pop, plus music from Take That’s Gary Barlow, Nitin Sawhney, Shaznay Lewis, Ben Cullum, Panjabi MC and Malkit Singh.