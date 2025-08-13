EE brings ‘Experience’ store format to Dudley’s Merry Hill Centre

EE is opening its latest ‘Experience’ store in Dudley’s Merry Hill Centre later this week.

The format features designated work, home, learning and gaming zones where customers can access in-store offers, get help, and check out new devices.

Located at Unit 46 of The Merry Hill Centre, the store opens at 10am on Thursday 14th August and is the third ‘Experience’ launch of the year following openings in Nottingham in May and Sheffield.

Previous openings include London’s Westfield and White City and Bristol’s Cabot Circus.

Over the course of this year, EE plans to invest £3million into its brick-and-mortar retail portfolio.

Asif Aziz, Retail Director at EE, commented: “Our mission for our Experience stores is to create immersive and welcoming spaces where shoppers can explore, play and feel connected with technology, all with the expert support of our EE Guides.”

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at The Merry Hill Centre added: “We’re thrilled to welcome EE’s innovative new Experience store to Merry Hill – a next-generation concept that adds something genuinely new for our visitors.

“From its hands-on Gaming Zone to its vibrant community hub, the store offers experiences that go well beyond traditional retail, giving people more reasons to spend time here and engage with the latest technology in an interactive way.”