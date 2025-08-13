New trailer offers look at Upload season 4

Robbie Amell (Nathan), Andy Allo (Nora) in Upload. Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Andy Allo and Robbie Amell star in this all-new trailer for the final outing of Upload, Prime Video’s futuristic romantic comedy series.

Hailing from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels, the show is set in a technologically advanced future where, instead of dying, people are “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife where they can enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort – provided they can afford it.

This fourth season comprises four episodes and debuts globally on August 25th.

Official synopsis:

In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!).

On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.