HBO Max reveals House of The Dragon season 3 teaser trailer

HBO Max has released a new teaser trailer for season three of the House of The Dragon which launches in the UK on June 22nd.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The eight-episode season will be the first available without either a Sky or NOW subscription following HBO Max’s launch in the UK and Ireland last month.

Season 3’s cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane.

Key behind the camera figures include Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; and Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett.