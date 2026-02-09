HBO Max UK and Ireland launch date confirmed

It’s been confirmed that HBO Max will be available to viewers in the UK and Ireland from March 26th.

Already available in over 100 countries, the service brings together new and library content from across the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio of studios and brands including HBO, DC and the Warner Bros. film studios.

Highlights at launch will include hit medical drama The Pitt and James Gunn’s Superman reboot, plus a host of shows from the archives including Succession, Friends, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

Forthcoming additions include Lanterns, The Comeback and the latest episodes of House of the Dragon.

Audiences in the UK can also watch live and exclusive premium sports, including Premier League and PREM Rugby matches via TNT Sports which moves to HBO Max from discovery+.

How to watch HBO Max in the UK and Ireland

HBO Max will be available for all UK households to sign up for directly via hbomax.com.

Subscribers will be able to watch on a wide range of Smart TVs and streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV range, Roku devices and the Apple TV 4K set top box, plus PlayStation and Xbox.

Under a previously announced deal, Sky and NOW customers will get bundled access to the ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription tier (see below).

Additionally, Amazon Prime customers can subscribe to the service as an add-on channel and watch through the Prime Video app.

HBO Max UK Price Plans

The following direct subscription plans will be available from launch in the UK:

Basic with Ads (£4.99 /month ): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

/month Stream on 2 devices in Full HD – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” Standard with Ads (£5.99/ month ): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

month Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” Standard (£9.99 /month ): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

/month Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” Premium (£14.99 /month ): Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads – “The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

/month Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads – “The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” TNT Sports Plan (£30.99/month): Can be purchased as a standalone plan or in addition to select entertainment plans.

HBO Max Price Plans in Ireland

Irish viewers can choose between the following plans:

Basic with Ads: €5.99/month

€5.99/month Standard with Ads: €6.99/ month

€6.99/ month Standard: €10.99/ month

€10.99/ month Premium: €15.99/ month

The service’s launch in both markets ends Sky’s exclusive hold over HBO’s premium shows, with all new series from the studio launching exclusively on HBO Max.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “After decades of delighting audiences in the UK & Ireland with our remarkable stories and brands, it’s a huge thrill to finally bring it all together on HBO Max, and also offer it directly to all consumers.

“Starting at just £4.99 per month or £5.99 for our complete entertainment offer – HBO Max brings the most differentiated and best streaming offer to market.”

Andrew Georgiou President & Managing Director for Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: “Launching HBO Max in the UK & Ireland marks a significant moment for viewers here.

“HBO Max will offer them their most loved series and movies from HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Studios, alongside premium sports from TNT Sports in the UK, within an outstanding single destination for this great content and strong value proposition.”