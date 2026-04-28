BBC to mark Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday with 90 minute special

Image: BBC NHU/Alex Board

A special 90 minute programme marking Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday will air on Friday 8 May at 8.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall in London and hosted by Kirsty Young, David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth promises to “take audiences on an extraordinary journey through a century of exploration and discovery in the natural world” as seen through the prism of Sir David’s life and work.

The event will combine some of the most memorable wildlife moments from the BBC’s natural history archive, with live music drawn from the broadcasting legend’s most iconic television series, alongside reflections from public figures and leading voices in conservation and wildlife filmmaking.

Additionally, the BBC Concert Orchestra will be on hand to perform iconic music from landmark series including Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Blue Planet II, Frozen Planet, and Frozen Planet II.

The special is being jointly staged and produced by BBC Studios Music Productions and Natural History Unit, in partnership with The Open University.

Kirsty Young said: “Sir David’s gift to the world has been a life spent exquisitely revealing Earth’s wonders to us all. The very least he deserves is a big 100th birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall! I’m very happy indeed, as the host, to be able to invite everyone to the party.”