Inspired secures NHL licensing deal

The deal gives Inspired the rights to use the NHL logo on new themed games. Image: Unsplash.

A new NHL branded virtual sports game is expected to launch later this year after iGaming firm Inspired Entertainment secured a licensing agreement with the sport’s governing body.

The deal grants Inspired rights to use the NHL logo and NHL Club jerseys and names in multiple new games, the first of which is anticipated in Q4.

The firm says its titles “will utilize the most advanced motion capture technology Inspired has ever implemented, ensuring unparalleled realism and immersion in gameplay.”

Its tie-up with NHL means Inspired Entertainment has completed its North American suite of premier sports licenses.

“We are thrilled to work with the NHL and expand our offerings through this license,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “This product will appeal to North American players and to markets like Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

“The agreement enhances our Virtual Sports portfolio and aligns with our mission to deliver interactive experiences that redefine sports entertainment, offering NHL fans a unique way to stay connected with the game, even during the offseason.”

Chris Golier, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development and Innovation, said: “Virtual Sports gaming continues to grow in popularity worldwide.

“We are excited to work with Inspired to engage our passionate fans through Virtual Sports using NHL assets.

“Inspired is a leader in this space and will leverage NHL IP to deliver a gaming experience that connects with our fans in new and exciting ways, helping to grow our global fan base.”