ITV launches new Bingo and Spins sites

ITV has unveiled a new ad campaign to mark the expansion of its ITV Win platform with new Bingo and Spins sections powered by Richmond Atlantic.

The newly relaunched ITV Win site now offers a range of themed bingo rooms such as the ITV Bingo Room where players can enjoy a live ITV1 stream while taking part in the game.

New branded slots games are also due to be added as part of the relaunch which has also seen ITV Win’s original offering of prize draws and competitions rebranded as ITV Win Prizes.

The new ad campaign features the voice of Peter Dickson and will be broadcast across ITV channels and the ITVX streaming service.

Peter Mossman, Director of Interactive at ITV, said: “By expanding the ITV Win portfolio to include Bingo and Spins alongside ITV Win Prizes, we are building on ITV’s rich heritage of creating winners across our platforms.

“With thousands of winners every week through our games and prize draws, we are bringing a bit of ITV star quality to the gaming industry.

“Crucially, with Richmond Atlantic we are creating the kind of regulated environment that ITV has always been known for, ensuring an uniquely entertaining yet responsible experience.”