Samsung Care+ customers now get unlimited accidental damage cover

Samsung is boosting the features and benefits of its paid device protection plans for customers in 17 European markets, including the United Kingdom.

From today, Galaxy mobile phone, tablet, wearable and PC owners can benefit from unlimited accidental damage cover while claims for incidents while abroad will no longer be subject to the plans’ previous 60-day trip limit.

“We’ve listened to our customers and completely transformed what Samsung Care+ should be,” said Richard Chang, Corporate Vice President – Mobile Division, Samsung UK & Ireland.

“Device protection now matches a reality where people are always connected and on the move. That’s why, going forward, customers will receive unlimited repairs instead of two a year, protection for up to five years instead of three and 24/7 support instead of limited working hours.

“We’ve also removed the 60-day travel restriction and added 175 new walk-in repair locations across Europe; So, whether you’re at home or abroad, help is always nearby. Samsung Care+ now works as hard as our customers do.”