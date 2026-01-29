Paradise gets season 2 trailer

This article contains spoilers for season one.

Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) explores the world beyond Paradise in this all new trailer for the hit Disney+ series.

The show’s debut season opened in an apparently serene rural community – later revealed to be a bunker built so that a small cadre of handpicked VIPs could escape a devastating natural disaster while living.

But the murder of US President Bradford (Marsden) set off both a chain of revelations and a play for control of the bunker culminating with Collins heading out of the bunker to search for his wife – previously thought to be dead.

In season two, Collin’s search reveals how people survived the three years since The Day while back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of recent events and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Season two will debut for UK viewers on February 23rd with three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly.

Created and executive produced by Dan Fogelman, the series also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans, with recurring guest stars James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers.