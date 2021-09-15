ITV hires former CNBC and Economist executive to drive streaming growth

ITV has recruited former CNBC executive Deep Bagchee to oversee its portfolio of streaming and digital products, including ITV Hub, BritBox, and ITV Win, plus the development of future products.

At CNBC Bagchee led a three year digital transformation project, growing both subscription services and video performance. More recently he served as Chief Product Officer at The Economist Group where he led both the digital product and design teams.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV Managing Director, On-Demand said: “Since establishing our new Media and Entertainment Division, with On-Demand as a new business unit, we have been focusing on our digital product development and the growth of our direct-to-consumer offering.

“Working alongside our excellent product teams, the role of Chief Product Officer will help join up our product expertise across our SVOD and AVOD propositions as well as apps, and our future digital product ambitions.

“With Deep’s track-record of creating and leading world class product teams, I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to ITV.”

Deep Bagchee said: “I’m really excited to be joining the talented teams at ITV at such a pivotal time, having been a fan of its programming and shows for many years.

“Building great products requires many ingredients – from creativity to commercial sense and customer focus, and ITV’s track record in these areas gives us a great platform upon which to build new digital experiences and businesses.”