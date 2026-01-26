ITV secures major new rugby deal

ITV is set to bring audiences a minimum of 124 rugby matches over the next four years after signing a new deal with Six Nations Rugby which will make it and STV the exclusive free-to-air home of the Nations Championship in 2026 and 2028.

Created by Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR, the Nations Championship is international rugby’s new competitive cross hemisphere tournament and features the sport’s twelve strongest nations.

The tournament debuts in July 2026 and transforms the July and November international rugby windows into a single competitive tournament, every two years.

Additionally, ITV will show the Men’s Summer Nations Series in 2027, the Nations Championships in 2028, and Men’s July Internationals and Men’s Autumn Nations Series in 2029.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, says: “This is a landmark deal for ITV Sport in securing the future of free-to-air rugby coverage for a UK audience. With a minimum of 124 international matches in the coming four years, we look forward to showcasing the very best of global rugby to enable the game to grow.”

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This is more than a new partnership with ITV; it is a statement of intent for the future of rugby.

“Every major moment from the Six Nations and Nations Championship will be available, Free-to-Air, for the next four years, giving fans unprecedented access to the best of international rugby.”

Brendan Morris, CEO of SANZAAR, added: “The Nations Championship is a game changer for the entire sport.

“The new competitive format has injected more meaning into every single fixture across the July and November international rugby windows, and we are seeing the strength of the new format translate into commercial success in rugby’s most important territories.

“The partnership with ITV is incredibly significant and exciting for the players and fans, as we look ahead to the start of the tournament this July, on the road towards the first ever Finals Weekend hosted in London in November.”