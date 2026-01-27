New Battlestar Galactica game is headed to PCs this year

A new gameplay video has been released for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, the upcoming new PC game from Dotemu and developer Alt Shift.

Set for release later this year, the game is a “strategic adaptation” of the iconic sci-fi series that challenges gamers to save a ragtag fleet from all but certain extinction at the hands of the ruthless Cylons.

Players will encounter planets and galactic points of interest, decide whether to spend precious resources addressing incidents within the fleet or upgrading forces, and make the most of the crew’s time while preparing for assault.