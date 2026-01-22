Nicholas Galitzine stars in new Masters of the Universe trailer

© 2026 Amazon MGM Studios Content Services LLC

Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in this all-new trailer for MGM and Mattel’s upcoming live action Masters of the Universe movie.

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man – the most powerful man in the universe.

The film also stars Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, Morena Baccarin as Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

Directed by Travis Knight, it’s being released by Amazon MGM Studios in the US on June 5th and is being distributed outside the US by Sony Pictures International Releasing.