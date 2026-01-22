ITV extends Premiership rugby TV deal

ITV will continue bringing audiences live coverage of seven Premiership rugby matches per season for the next two years.

The broadcaster and sport have agreed a two year extension to their long-standing partnership which will see matches available subscription-free on ITV1 and ITVX during the 2026/27 and 2027/28 seasons.

Niall Sloane, Director of ITV Sport, said: “The Gallagher PREM serves up world-class rugby and the extension of our current deal means ITV continues to deliver free-to-air rugby for audiences in the UK.”

Ollie Lewis, Head of Broadcast for PREM Rugby, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with ITV, which is now into its fifth year.” 

