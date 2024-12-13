ITV to bring shows and themed channels to YouTube

Hundreds of hours of ITV programmes are to be streamed on YouTube under a new distribution deal struck by the two firms.

The deal will see ITV joining YouTube’s partner programme while its in-house commercial team will be responsible for selling advertising opportunities around ITV and ITV Studios channels on YouTube.

Content available will include some of the broadcaster’s biggest and newest shows, including is soaps, plus I’m A Celebrity, The Masked Singer, An Audience With Kylie, and the revived You Bet! and Bullseye.

Genre based channels including ITV News and ITV Sport will be developed alongside channels for ITV Daytime shows including This Morning and Loose Women and broader show specific offerings such as Love Island or I’m A Celebrity.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, ITV Media and Entertainment said: “This partnership is part of our continuing strategic approach to maximise reach and viewing opportunities for audiences, wherever they choose to watch, alongside the successful and thriving ITVX, and our market leading commercial TV channels.”

Alison Lomax, Managing Director, YouTube UK & Ireland, said: “ITV is one of the UK’s most beloved TV broadcasters and is home to a hugely diverse range of content – from I’m A Celebrity to Bullseye.

“So we are thrilled to be strengthening our partnership, which will see hundreds of hours of programmes available on YouTube for the first time.

“Through full episodes, clips, compilations and brand-new fan content, audiences will be able to forge even deeper connections with the shows they love.”



