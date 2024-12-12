SkyShowtime strikes distribution deal with Spain’s MasOrange

SkyShowtime, the streaming service from Paramount and Comcast, has announced a distribution deal with MasOrange, Spain’s largest telecommunications operator.

The deal means MasOrange customers will be able to a raft of top Hollywood content from studios such as Paramount, Universal, Peacock and Showtime.

Highlights include Yellowstone and spin-offs 1883 and 1923, Dexter: Original Sin, Landman, Lioness, The Agency, and The Day of the Jackal.

Launched in 2022, the service is available Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer at SkyShowtime said: “We’re hugely excited to announce this new deal in Spain.

“By partnering with MasOrange, the largest telecommunications operator in the region, we are not just expanding SkyShowtime’s reach – we are setting a new benchmark for how premium streaming services can collaborate with leading TV providers to bring more value to customers.”

Ignacio García-Legaz, Director of Television at MasOrange, commented: “The incorporation a brand of international prestige such as SkyShowtime to our partnerships reinforces the ambition of MasOrange of having a major role in the Spanish market as a content aggregator giving very attractive offers for all customers to enjoy premium audiovisual content”.