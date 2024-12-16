Hammer’s Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter to get 4K Blu-ray release

A new restored version of Hammer Films’ cult classic Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter is getting a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Limited Collector’s Edition release on Monday 27th January 2025.
Written and directed by the legendary Brian Clemens (The Avengers, The Professionals) and originally released in 1974, Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter has been meticulously restored from the original film negatives.
The film will be available as a limited collector’s edition 5-disc set (2 UHD discs and 3 Blu-rays) enclosed within a high-end, leather-feel slipcase with debossed red foil titling.
Special Features
- Three presentations of the film: UK Theatrical, US Theatrical and As-Filmed Versions
- Brand-new documentary on Brian Clemens’ life and work by Chris Chapman, featuring interviews with Brian’s colleagues, friends and family
- Brand-new introductions and commentary by Hammer icon and star Caroline Munro and Brian Clemens’ sons, Sam and George
- Previously unseen interviews with Brian Clemens and star Horst Janson
- High-end collectible packaging featuring the 5 discs, a double-sided poster, art cards, new booklet on the making of this cult classic and 100-page comic featuring a reprint of the Kronos strips from the legendary 1970s magazine The House of Hammer