Hammer’s Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter to get 4K Blu-ray release

A new restored version of Hammer Films’ cult classic Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter is getting a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Limited Collector’s Edition release on Monday 27th January 2025.

Written and directed by the legendary Brian Clemens (The Avengers, The Professionals) and originally released in 1974, Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter has been meticulously restored from the original film negatives.

The film will be available as a limited collector’s edition 5-disc set (2 UHD discs and 3 Blu-rays) enclosed within a high-end, leather-feel slipcase with debossed red foil titling.

