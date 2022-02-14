￼ITV Studios brings two new channels to Samsung TV Plus

ITV Studios is launching two new channels on Samsung TV Plus, the TV maker’s streaming service which offers dozens of advert-supported, subscription-free channels.

The channels are Storylands, which will showcase European drama produced by labels which are part of ITV Studios, and a dedicated Hell’s Kitchen channel featuring round-the-clock episodes of the hit US version of the Gordon Ramsay show.

Both will initially launch in the UK before being rolled out to European markets including Germany and Italy, and each will offer ad-supported on demand content alongside the linear channel.

The launches are described as “the next step” in ITV Studios’ expansion into the rapidly evolving free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) markets.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director at ITV Studios Global Distribution, said: “We are very excited to partner with Samsung TV Plus to launch FAST channels in EMEA.

“We have an amazing library of 90,000+ hours of IP and the FAST/AVOD space is a key strategic focus for ITV Studios as we look to provide global audiences with new ways to access some of our best known scripted brands, formats and non scripted entertainment content.”

Richard Jakeman, European Head of Business Development for Samsung, added: “The growth of Samsung TV Plus has everything to do with the quality of the content.

“We are working hard to deliver the best content possible to our customers, wherever they are. The addition of Storylands by ITV Studios and Hell’s Kitchen will enforce our commitment to a wide variety of quality programming for everyone.”