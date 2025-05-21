Jason Momoa’s Chief of War gets teaser trailer

Jason Momoa stars in this dramatic teaser trailer for Chief of War, his upcoming new series set to stream on Apple TV+ from August 1st.

Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka’iana (Momoa), as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Momoa, who co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, leads the predominantly Polynesian cast which includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

The drama is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 1st followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19th.

Momoa also directs the season finale and serves as executive producer on the series which is produced by Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment.