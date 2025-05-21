Latest Ofcom research reveals UK’s listening habits

Despite a rise in the number listening on smart speakers and online, UK radio listeners continue to favour their radio set according to new research from Ofcom.

The media regulator’s annual report into listening habits shows that digital and AM/FM sets accounted for 69% of all radio listening hours in the first quarter of the year, with smart speakers the next popular method with 18% of listening hours.

The research also reveals that smart speaker users are more likely to listen to live radio on their device than any other content, accounting for just over half of time spent listening (55%) each week.

Streamed music is the next most popular choice and accounts for just over a third of audio usage.

Ofcom also found that 71% of people who use a voice assistant use it to listen to radio stations, music streaming or podcasts.

Over half of voice assistant users (54%) that listen to radio make their voice requests using a smart speaker, compared to just one in five (20%) who use a smartphone.

The most popular online music service is YouTube which is used by used by 47% of UK listeners each week, followed by Spotify (36%) and Amazon’s various music, podcast and audiobook services which Ofcom says collectively hold a 27% weekly reach.

The BBC Sounds app, which offers live stations, catch-up content and podcasts, is used by less than a quarter (24%) of listeners.