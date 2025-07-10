New trailer released for Jason Momoa’s Chief of War

Jason Momoa stars in this all-new trailer for Chief of War, his upcoming epic drama streaming on Apple TV+ from August 1st.

Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka’iana (Momoa) as he seeks to unify the islands before Western colonisation.

Momoa, who co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, leads the predominantly Polynesian cast which also includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

The drama debuts with its first two episodes on August 1st followed by new episodes every Friday.