Apple TV+ announces new Martin Scorsese documentary

Image: Apple

A five part documentary exploring the life and work of Martin Scorsese is coming to Apple TV+.

Mr. Scorsese is described as “a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history.”

Helmed by Rebecca Miller, the series is the latest addition to the streamer’s factual line-up which also includes features on Sidney Poitier, Michael J Fox, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and John Le Carre.

The series features conversations with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Margot Robbie, and Cate Blanchett.

Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, it explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work.

Miller said: “I am so grateful to have been given the artistic freedom and access to create a cinematic portrait of one of our greatest living artists, Martin Scorsese.

“His work and life are so vast and so compelling that the piece evolved from one to five parts over a five-year period; crafting this documentary alongside my longtime collaborators has been one of the defining experiences of my life as a filmmaker.”