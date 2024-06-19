Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley to headline Absolutely Fabulous retrospective for BBC’s Gold

A new retrospective celebrating Absolutely Fabulous has been commissioned by Gold, the subscription comedy channel owned by the BBC.

The two-hour special brings series stars Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks together for an exclusive look at how the hit series was made. It will also pay tribute to comedy legend and AbFab castmember Dame June Whitfield and celebrate the show’s influence on female comedy.

In addition to the cast, Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will include celebrity cameos and contributions from famous fans who share unheard anecdotes, exclusive backstage secrets and personal reflections.

Viewers will also be treated to never-before-seen moments from the rehearsal room.

Jennifer Saunders, creator and writer, who played Edina said: “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme.”

Joanna Lumley, who played Patsy, added: “It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Hanson, senior commissioning editor at the BBC’s UKTV commercial subsidiary, said: “Absolutely Fabulous captured the imagination of a whole generation of viewers and helped break the mould for female-led comedy TV forever.

“Fans of the show are in for a real treat with Jennifer, Joanna, Julia and Jane reuniting for what promises to be the comedy event of the year.”

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will air this year on Gold which is available on Sky and Virgin Media TV packages and as part of the entertainment plan from streaming service Now.