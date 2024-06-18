Barclays Blue Rewards customers now get free Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer Season Pass 

Barclays has overhauled its Blue Rewards scheme to include Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer Season Pass subscriptions at no extra cost.

The subscriptions normally cost a combined £23.98 per month when purchased direct from Apple while Blue Rewards costs just £5 per month.

Apple TV+ offers an exclusive line-up of drama, comedy and factual shows and can be watched on Smart TVs from major brands such as Hisense, LG and Samsung, plus streaming devices from Apple, Roku and Amazon.

Recent additions include Joel Edgerton’s Dark Matter, Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche’s fashion drama The New Look, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ epic WW2 drama Masters of the Air and Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters which has been renewed for a second season.

Barclays customers need to be registered for the bank’s app to activate their subscriptions and link their Apple ID. Once activated, any customer who already pays for one or both subscriptions will no longer be charged monthly.

Manuel Baldasano, Head of Customer and Digital at Barclays UK, says: “We’ve been evolving Blue Rewards based on what we know our customers value and, with entertainment high on their wish list, we’re delighted to introduce top quality shows from Apple TV, in addition to our best savings rates and cashback programme, all for the same £5 monthly fee.

“Our refreshed Blue Rewards proposition, which sits alongside our fee free account and Premier banking, means that customers can choose what works best for them.”