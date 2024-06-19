Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire fails to end Dune: Part Two’s chart-topping run  

Caption: (L-r) Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Dune: Part Two,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise

Dune: Part Two has seen off strong competition from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to remain the UK’s bestselling film for the seventh week.

The sci-fi sequel’s continued domination of the charts means that, despite strong digital sales, the Manhattan-based ghoul hunters was unable to rise above its previous peak of Number 2.

Last week’s highest new entry, The Fall Guy, drops one place to Number 3, finishing ahead of Back To Black at Number 4 and Madame Web at 5, which both hold on to their positions from last week.

The Equalizer 3 continues its impressive top 10 (6) run, as does Oppenheimer (7).

Meg 2: The Trench rises five places to return to the Top 10 at 8th place, while its predecessor sits just outside at Number 11 after moving up 9 places.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is ninth and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sites in tenth place.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 19th June 2024