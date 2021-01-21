Watch Danielle Macdonald, Hugh Skinner and Joanna Lumley in Falling for Figaro trailer

From director Ben Lewin, Falling for Figaro is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley.

Millie (Macdonald) is a brilliant young fund manager, who decides to leave her unfulfilling job behind to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer in the Scottish Highlands where she begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley).

It’s there she meets Max (Hugh Skinner), another of Meghan’s students who is also training for the upcoming “Singer of Renown” contest. What begins as a brutal competition between and Max slowly turns into something more…