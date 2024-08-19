Kia extends independent cinema sponsorship to Curzon

Kia UK has announced a third consecutive annual sponsorship deal with the nation’s independent cinemas and has also expanded the scheme’s scope to cover the Curzon cinema estate.

First unveiled in 2022, the scheme has seen Kia partner with advertising company Digital Cinema Media (DCM) to support more than 170 cinemas across the UK including Picturehouse, The Light, Reel, and Savoy venues.

The carmaker has now struck a deal with advertising specialists Pearl & Dean to extend the scheme to additional outlets, including Curzon screens, bringing the total number of independent cinemas benefitting to 242.

For 2024 Kia has developed new creative content featuring both the electric seven-seater Kia EV9 and the family-focused Sportage SUV, which will feature in prime ad spots ahead of every feature film across DCM’s 60-second ‘Gold Spot’ and Curzon screens and are expected to reach over 12 million people per year.

Sanka de Silva, Marketing Director at Kia UK Limited, said: “With an array of exciting summer blockbusters due in cinemas soon, we believe this is a fantastic opportunity for Kia to once again take centre stage, support local businesses and entertain communities through independent cinema.

“We believe that movement inspires, and there’s nothing quite like the moving pictures to demonstrate this and showcase our products.

“We’re excited to show our latest cinematic adverts for the fully electric seven-seater EV9 and Sportage, which really need to be seen on the big screen to be fully appreciated.”

Davina Barker, Sales Director at DCM, said: “We’re extremely proud of this fully immersive, integrated partnership with Kia in the independent cinema space.

“Year two alone increased brand perception among cinemagoers by 208 per cent and this campaign renewal into a third year truly solidifies Kia’s ownership of independent cinema, creating an unparalleled synergy with film while maximising emotional impact and cut through with an upmarket, discerning audience.”

Ellie Davidson, Executive Director DIVE on behalf of Pearl & Dean, added: “We’re very excited to be working with Kia to authentically connect them with independent cinema in the UK, through an engaged relationship with our iconic partner Curzon.

“Renowned for its contribution to UK film and cinema, Curzon celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and Kia is marking this important milestone with them, to show its support.

“We are thrilled to elevate this already established relationship with cinema by offering a truly integrated partnership between Curzon and Kia, including tailored screenings and a unique upcoming special event.”