Apple TV+ gives Joel Edgerton’s Dark Matter a second season

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Dark Matter, its recent sci-fi thriller starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, will return for a second season.

Adapted by Blake Crouch from his own novel, the show’s first season followed physicist Jason Dessen (Edgerton) who is abducted by his counterpart from a different reality and left stranded in his alter ego’s world.

As he tries to return to his own world and life, Dessen finds himself travelling through an array of different lives he could have lived.

The show debuted on Apple TV+ in May and concluded its run on June 26th.

In addition to Edgerton and Connelly, the cast also includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley.

Dark Matter is part of a growing line-up of sci-fi shows on the service which also includes Invasion, Silo, Severance, For All Mankind, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Foundation, all of which are set to return for further seasons.

Crouch said: “Thanks to everyone who tuned-in for season one — book fans and new fans — and of course our partners at Apple and Sony, my amazing producing partner, Matt Tolmach, our tremendous cast and crew, and the great city of Chicago — you were so good to us.

“In the process of writing and filming season one, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities. See you in the Box!”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “The thought-provoking and gripping ‘Dark Matter’ has quickly become a global hit, capturing audiences’ imaginations and making it a beloved and integral part of Apple’s world-class sci-fi lineup.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Blake Crouch, our partners at Sony and the rest of the creative team and cast — led by the remarkable Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly — on a new season that will captivate viewers with more twists and turns as we dive deeper into the mysteries of the multiverse.”

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

