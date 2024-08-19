FIM SGP-Verse app now available on Android

FIM Speedway fans with Android devices can now access the FIM SGP-Verse app. First launched earlier this year for iPhone and iPad, the app offers fans customisable camera streams, an exclusive ‘pit reporter’ feed and on-demand video content.

The app has been developed by Infinite Reality in partnership with FIM Speedway GP global promoter and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe.

FIM Speedway World Championships director Laura Manciet said: “We are always looking for new ways to reach our fans around the world and making the FIM SGP-Verse available on Android devices, as well as on iOS, is a great next step.

“The FIM SGP- Verse gives fans an incredible opportunity to get up close to riders in the build-up to a Speedway GP event and enjoy the action from a completely new perspective.

“We are delighted to work with Infinite Reality to continue enhancing this cutting-edge platform and look forward to welcoming more fans to the FIM SGP-Verse in the closing weeks of the 2024 season.”

Infinite Reality Enterprise Solutions CEO, Francois Ribeiro, added: “Expanding from iOS initial development, deploying FIM SGP immersive experience on Android platform will make the sport accessible from any mobile devices, and give new generation of fans an opportunity to interact with the sport and the riders.”