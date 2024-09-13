Kim Cattrall’s new spy drama now streaming on BBC Sounds

Central Intelligence, a new 10-part drama exploring the CIA’s origins, is now available to stream on the BBC Sounds app.

Starring Kim Cattrall and Ed Harris, the series from Goldhawk Productions uses insiders’ accounts and declassified documents to tell the true story of the agency’s early days.

Cattrall plays Eloise Page who joined on the agency’s first day in 1947 and ultimately became one of its most powerful figures.

Narrating in hindsight, Page takes listeners on a journey through the world events that shaped her career, as well as her relationships with early CIA leaders, Allen Dulles (Harris) and Richard Helms (Johnny Flynn).

The complete boxset is now available to stream on BBC Sounds and the series is also airing weekly on Radio 4.

Speaking earlier this year, Cattrall said: “I was pleased to be asked to join BBC Radio 4’s Central Intelligence. A very well-written, factual and entertaining history of the Central Intelligence Agency from its uncertain inception.

“A human story full of false starts, gaffs, blunders, and thankfully triumphs on the world stage. A thrilling story of Russian Roulette. I was engrossed learning the true story of how this vital agency grew and prospered before and during the Cold War.”