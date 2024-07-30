Kim Cattrall and Ed Harris to star in new CIA audio drama for BBC Radio

The origins of the CIA are to be explored in a new 10-part audio drama airing on BBC Radio 4 as part of its Limelight strand and on the BBC Sounds app.

Using insiders’ accounts and declassified documents, Central Intelligence tells the true insider story of the CIA from the perspective of Eloise Page (Kim Cattrall) – who joined on the agency’s first day in 1947 and became one of its most powerful women.

Narrating in hindsight, Page will take listeners on a journey through the staggering world events that shaped her career, as well as portraying her relationships with early CIA leaders, Allen Dulles (Ed Harris) and Richard Helms (Johnny Flynn).

The first episode of the series, which was produced by Goldhawk Productions Ltd, will air on September 13th followed by new episodes each week.

Kim Cattrall said: “I was pleased to be asked to join BBC Radio 4’s Central Intelligence. A very well-written, factual and entertaining history of the Central Intelligence Agency from its uncertain inception.

“A human story full of false starts, gaffs, blunders, and thankfully triumphs on the world stage. A thrilling story of Russian Roulette. I was engrossed learning the true story of how this vital agency grew and prospered before and during the Cold War.”

Alison Hindell, Radio 4’s Commissioning Editor for Drama and Fiction, commented: “With Central Intelligence, Radio 4 and Limelight listeners are in for a treat: it’s so exciting to have world-class casting of this calibre to complement the bold ambition of this powerful drama serial.

“Audio drama is unique in the way it transports us to different places and times, and this ambitious series will give an intimate insider’s view of some of the most remarkable events of the last century.”