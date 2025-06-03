Kim Cattrall’s Central Intelligence returns to BBC Sounds this month

Series two of Central Intelligence, Kim Cattrall’s espionage drama set during the early days of the CIA, debuts on BBC Sounds on June 20th.

Hailing from Goldhawk Productions, the series uses insiders’ accounts and declassified documents to explore the CIA’s origins from the perspective of Eloise Page (Cattrall) who joined on the agency’s first day in 1947 and went on to become one of its most powerful women.

The drama also stars Ed Harris and Johnny Flynn as early CIA leaders Allen Dulles and Richard Helms, plus Geoffrey Arend and Rob Benedict.

The new season takes place in the 1960s as the Cold War heats up and covers events including the failed US-backed invasion of Cuba and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Joining the cast this series are Kelly Marie Tran, Stephen Kunken and Jon Jon Briones.