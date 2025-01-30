Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light gets mobile release date & trailer

Feral Interactive has confirmed that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light will be released for iOS and Android on February 27th.

The game sees Lara Croft battle, grapple and swing her way through dense Mexican jungles in an isometric adventure that combines the Tomb Raider hallmarks of adventure and puzzle-solving with fast-paced combat and platforming.

Faced with trap-laden temples to explore, toxic swamps to traverse and undead hordes to overcome, Lara must halt the evil plans of Xolotl, the god of death and misfortune, before he plunges the world into eternal darkness.



Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light will be priced £7.49 for UK players and is available to pre-order.