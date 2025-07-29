Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light now available as ‘Try Before You Buy’ app

iOS and Android gamers can now play the first two levels of Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light before deciding whether to pay and unlock the whole game.

Hailing from Feral Interactive, the game sees Lara Croft battle, grapple and swing her way through dense Mexican jungles in an isometric adventure that combines classic Tomb Raider adventure and puzzle-solving with fast-paced combat.

Faced with trap-laden temples to explore, toxic swamps to traverse and undead hordes to overcome, Lara must halt the evil plans of Xolotl, the god of death and misfortune, before he plunges the world into eternal darkness.

Feral says the game, which features all fourteen levels of the original release plus three DLC packs, “offers a wealth of replayability as players seek out hidden collectibles, beat score challenges for each level, and unlock extra weapons and stat-boosting artifacts”.

This mobile version also offers fully customisable controls for touchscreen twin-stick gameplay, as well as support for all popular gamepads.

The full game is priced at £7.49 for UK players and can be unlocked as an in-game purchase.