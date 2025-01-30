Four National Theatre Live productions to air on Sky Arts

Sky Arts is bringing viewers four acclaimed National Theatre Live productions in February and March as part of its mission to make cultural experiences accessible to everyone.

The channel, which is the headline sponsor of National Theatre Live, is free to all UK homes via Freeview and offers a line-up of cultural and arts programming.

The new additions to its schedule are:

Othello – 18 February, 9 PM

An extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast that includes Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist), and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).

The Crucible – 25 February, 9 PM

A witch hunt is beginning in Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power with Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Brendan Cowell (Yerma). Lyndsey Turner (Hamlet) directs this contemporary new staging filmed live at the National Theatre.

Frankenstein – 4 March, 9 PM (Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature) and 11 March, 9 PM (Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature)

Written by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley. Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), featuring Benedict Cumberbatch (Hamlet, BBC’s Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting).

Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals at Sky, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with National Theatre Live and bring these phenomenal productions to TV audiences for the first time.

“The National Theatre never fails to deliver world-class storytelling, and these plays – featuring some remarkable talent – are no exception. We can’t wait for our Sky Arts viewers across the country to experience them from their sofas.”