Rugby 25 gets PC and console release date

NACON and Big Ant Studios have confirmed that Rugby 25 is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 13th.

Billed as “the most comprehensive rugby game ever released,” the title will feature over 140 officially licensed international teams, legendary stadiums and the world’s most prestigious tournaments and teams.

For the first time ever in a rugby game, Rugby 25 sees the inclusion of a substantial number of the best women’s rugby teams in the world, including New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, Argentina, Italy and the USA.

Featuring multiple game modes for both single and multiplayer gaming, Rugby 25 also introduces the renowned Big Ant Studios “Academy” to rugby, enabling gamers to create their own players, teams and even stadiums.