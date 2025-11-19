Leslie Bibb to lead new Icelandic Cold War thriller

Palm Royale and White Lotus star Leslie Bibb is to lead a new Cold War thriller from Icelandic production company Truenorth.

Set in 1983 amid escalating Cold War paranoia, Top of the Rock follows Captain Diane Goodman (Bibb), a U.S. Military Police investigator, and MP Sarah Ellis, both stationed at the NATO base in Keflavík, when an American soldier is found dead under suspicious circumstances outside the base.

Forced to work closely with the Icelandic police, Goodman and Ellis uncover a web of espionage, betrayal, and political deceit — trapped between duty and diplomacy, the two women must navigate a dangerous network of secrets before more lives are lost.

The production is developed and financed by Truenorth, Mystery Productions and Vertu, with Enderby Entertainment, Baradal / Frédéric Pittoors d’Haveskercke, and Lumière as key partners.

Creators Davíð Óskar Ólafsson and Jón Atli Jónasson said: “Our story unfolds during a pivotal year when opposition to the NATO base in Keflavík reached its peak and the fragile balance between the superpowers teetered on the edge of nuclear conflict.

“Against this volatile backdrop, our protagonists must navigate a perilous world of betrayal and secrets as they struggle to uncover what lies beneath the surface of Cold War tensions.

“Reconceptualising this period for the modern audience with a powerful female protagonist was only natural. Leslie Bibb is one of the most exciting actors of the moment, she will bring immense thought and care, as well as her usual levity, to the role of Goodman.”

Kristinn Thordarson, Co-SVP of Film and TV of Truenorth and producer of the series, added: “Top of the Rock will redefine Icelandic noirs for audiences around the globe.

“It will reinvigorate their passion for complex and captivating storytelling in the most picturesque setting.”