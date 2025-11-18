Paramount+ is offering 50% off Premium subscriptions

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 2 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Paramount+ is offering new UK customers 50% off the cost of an annual Standard or Premium subscription when they sign up by December 1st.

As part of its 2025 Black Friday promotion, the streaming service is also offering customers who prefer a monthly plan the chance to save 50% off the regular price for their first three months.

The deals:

Standard (stream in up to HD) – £3.99/month for the first 3 months on a monthly plan or £35.49 for the first year on an annual plan. After that, the regular price will apply (£7.99/month or £70.99/year).

Premium (stream in up to 4K) – £5.49/month for the first 3 months on a monthly plan or £48.99 for the first year on an annual plan. After that, the regular price will apply (£10.99/month or £97.99/year).

Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home to a host of new series including Billy Bob Thornton’s Landman, Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere’s The Agency, and Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King.

It also offers boxsets of series such as Blue Bloods, Yellowstone and the NCIS franchise plus the studio’s latest and classic movies.